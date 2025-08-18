Spousal Social Security Benefits: Understanding Eligibility Requirements

Key Points If you're married, or divorced after being married for a decade, you can receive Social Security based on your partner's work history.

Claiming spousal benefits before your full retirement age will reduce your monthly benefit amount.

The Social Security Administration provides estimated monthly benefits based on when you plan to claim.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The amount someone receives in Social Security benefits is based largely on their career earnings. The more someone makes, the more they can expect in benefits, up to a certain point. However, one problem with tying career earnings to Social Security is that there are plenty of people who don't work for various reasons (including parenting and health), or who have a limited work history.

To help in such cases, Social Security offers spousal benefits, which allow someone to claim benefits based on their partner's work history. This is a great benefit for couples where one spouse doesn't work, or where one spouse considerably outearns the other.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

As of the end of July, over 2 million people are receiving spousal benefits, so it's clear that this benefit has worked out in many people's favor. If claiming spousal benefits sounds like something that could be beneficial based on your personal situation, read on to see who qualifies.

How to qualify for Social Security spousal benefits

There are three main requirements that must be met to be eligible for spousal benefits:

You must be married (typically for at least a year), or be divorced after having been married for at least 10 years. If you remarry, you're no longer eligible for spousal benefits based on your ex-spouse's work history. The primary claiming spouse must currently be receiving benefits. Note: If you're receiving spousal benefits and then your spouse decides to suspend their benefits (which people may do to receive delayed retirement credits), your spousal benefits will also be suspended. You must be at least 62 years old, caring for a child under age 16, or caring for a child with a disability that began before age 22.

It's not a hard requirement, but you should make sure that your monthly benefits by claiming benefits based on your work history are lower than what you'd receive from spousal benefits. If not, there's no real reason to go the spousal benefit route.

To get an idea of how much you could expect by claiming benefits based on your own earnings record, check out your "Social Security Statement" on the Social Security Administration (SSA) website. If you haven't already, create an account, and from there, you should be able to see your earnings report (and verify it for accuracy), along with benefit estimates based on your claiming age.

How much you can expect to receive in spousal benefits

By claiming spousal benefits, you're eligible to receive up to 50% of your partner's primary insurance amount (PIA), which is the monthly amount someone will receive if they claim benefits at their full retirement age (FRA).

For example, if your spouse claims benefits at FRA and receives $2,000 monthly, you'd be eligible to receive $1,000 monthly at your own FRA. However, as with standard benefits, claiming spousal benefits before your own FRA will reduce the monthly amount you receive.

Below you can see how benefit reductions differ between standard benefits and spousal benefits for someone who's FRA is 67:

Claiming Age Standard Benefit Reduction Spousal Benefit Reduction 62 30% 35% 63 25% 30% 64 20% 25% 65 13.3% 16.7% 66 6.7% 8.3%

Continuing our above example, if you were eligible for $1,000 in benefits at FRA of 67, claiming at 64 would mean you'd receive $750, and claiming at 62 would mean you'd receive $650. Here are FRAs based on your birth year:

An important thing to note is that, unlike with standard benefits, you won't receive delayed retirement credits if you delay claiming spousal benefits past your FRA. If you know you're going to claim spousal benefits, your FRA should be the latest you do so because there's no benefit in waiting after that.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.