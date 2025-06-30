Spousal Social Security Benefits: Understanding Eligibility Requirements

There's a lot more to Social Security than benefits for retired workers, and one of the most important parts of the program, especially for married couples, is Social Security spousal benefits.

The short version is that there are millions of married couples in the United States for whom one spouse is the primary earner. Maybe one spouse simply had a high-paying job for an entire career, or one spouse was mostly a stay-at-home parent. In many cases in which one spouse qualifies for a much higher Social Security benefit than the other, a spousal benefit can provide much-needed retirement income.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

There are nearly 2 million people who receive a spousal benefit in 2025, so it's fair to say that there are also millions of working-age American families that will eventually qualify for one. But who qualifies for a Social Security spousal benefit? How much could yours be? Let's look at the main eligibility requirements that are important to know, as well as how much you can expect if you qualify.

What are the requirements for a spousal benefit?

There are four basic requirements to get a spousal benefit based on someone's work record.

First, as the title implies, you need to be married, or have had a marriage that lasted more than 10 years.

Second, your spouse must have claimed his or her own Social Security benefit and must be actively collecting it. In other words, if your spouse suspends his or her Social Security retirement benefit, your spousal benefit will be suspended as well.

Third, you must be at least 62 years old or have a qualifying child under your care. However, if you start collecting a spousal benefit before reaching full retirement age, it will be permanently reduced.

Fourth, your own retirement benefit based on your work record must be lower than the spousal benefit you can get (more on that in the next section). The Social Security Administration (SSA) will pay either your own benefit or a spousal benefit, whichever is higher.

How much will you get?

The brief explanation of how a spousal benefit is calculated is that it starts at half of the higher-earning spouse's full retirement benefit. In other words, if your spouse would be entitled to a $2,500 monthly benefit at full retirement age, which is 67 for everyone born in 1960 or later, the most you could get is $1,250 per month.

If you claim a spousal benefit before reaching full retirement age, it will be permanently reduced according to these rules:

A 33% reduction for every year before full retirement, up to three years early.

A 5% reduction for every year beyond three years, until as early as age 62.

This works out so that if your full retirement age is 67 and you start collecting a spousal benefit at age 62, you'll face a 35% permanent reduction. It's also worth mentioning that unlike with standard retirement benefits, there is no increase for waiting beyond full retirement age to start collecting a spousal benefit, so be sure to incorporate this into your retirement planning expectations.

Therefore, your spousal benefit depends on a few factors, including how much your spouse's full Social Security retirement benefit will be and your age when you apply for benefits. According to the latest data from the SSA, the average spousal benefit is about $950 per month.

However, this is just the average, and many get significantly more or less. The most someone can get for a standard retirement benefit in 2025 at full retirement age is $4,018 per month, so a spousal benefit can be as much as half of this amount, or $2,009, in certain circumstances.

If you aren't sure how much you could get, one important step is for you and your spouse to log in to your Social Security accounts at www.ssa.gov, or to take a few minutes and create an account if you haven't already.

The bottom line

Social Security spousal benefits can provide additional retirement income if you qualify, and since Social Security is the only inflation-protected source of income many retirees have, it can be extremely important to know how they work. By knowing not only the qualifications but also the costs of claiming early, you'll be in a great position to incorporate spousal benefits into your retirement planning.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.