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Spousal Social Security Benefits Could Pass a Significant Milestone in 2027 Thanks to the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)

May 25, 2026 — 07:35 pm EDT

Written by Kailey Hagen for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Social Security spousal benefits have ticked up slowly over time, but they don't go as far as many seniors would hope. The average spousal benefit as of April 2026 is just $986 per month, and many people receive far less.

Fortunately, benefits aren't locked in place forever. The 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will give seniors a benefit boost in January. We don't know exactly what it'll look like yet, but we can be pretty certain spousal benefits will reach a significant milestone.

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The latest projection from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group, estimates the 2027 Social Security COLA at 3.9%. This is a significant increase from its earlier estimate of 2.8%, and it reflects concerns about rising inflation.

A 3.9% increase would add about $38 to the average spousal Social Security check. That's not much, but it is enough to move the average benefit into four-figure territory for the first time. The typical spousal beneficiary would get somewhere around $1,024 per month next year, assuming the COLA comes in close to current estimates.

However, there's still a lot of time until the official announcement. The Social Security Administration won't reveal the official 2027 COLA until mid-October.

Once we know the actual COLA, you can estimate how much your spousal benefits will be next year by adding the COLA percentage to your existing checks. You should also receive a personalized COLA notice in December that shows your exact benefit for next year. Then you can start building your 2027 budget.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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