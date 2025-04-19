Spousal Social Security Benefits: 5 Things All Retired Couples Should Know

Once you approach retirement age, there's a shocking amount of new information to digest. Everything -- from Medicare to required minimum distributions (RMDs) -- is brand new, and you only have so much time to understand it all before you're expected to put it into practice. If you plan to draw Social Security benefits based on your spouse's work record, you can add spousal Social Security benefits to the list.

Fortunately, the key rules surrounding spousal benefits are not overly complicated, and below, you'll learn five facts about these benefits that every retired couple should know.

1. Am I eligible?

To be eligible for spousal benefits, you must typically be at least 62 years old and married to your spouse for at least one year.

There are some exceptions, though. For example, the one-year requirement is waived if you're the parent of your spouse's child. And you can collect spousal benefits at any age if you're caring for a child younger than 16, or a disabled child who is entitled to benefits based on your spouse's work record.

That said, it's important to note you can only claim spousal benefits after your spouse has filed for their own benefits.

2. How much will my benefit be?

Spousal benefits are worth up to 50% of the amount your spouse is eligible to receive when they reach full retirement age (FRA). Let's say that, instead of retiring at FRA, your spouse decides to wait until age 70 to claim. Even though their monthly benefit will increase thanks to delayed retirement credits, your spousal benefit remains maxed out at 50% of their FRA amount.



Meanwhile, unlike your partner's retired worker benefit, there is no increase in your monthly payout if you choose to claim spousal benefits after FRA. The same 50% cap still applies. On the other hand, you will decrease your spousal benefit if you claim before FRA. In fact, assuming your FRA is 67, claiming at the earliest possible opportunity at 62 will reduce your benefit 35%.

If this is still confusing, don't worry. You and your spouse can access personalized retirement benefit estimates by signing up for a free and secure account at my Social Security.

3. What if I'm also eligible for benefits based on my work history?

If you qualify for Social Security retired worker benefits and spousal benefits, the Social Security Administration will treat a claim as if you applied for both and give you the larger of the two benefit amounts. This practice is called "deemed filing" because when you apply for one, you're deemed to have applied for the other.

4. Can I collect benefits based on an ex-spouse's work record?

Divorce does not necessarily cut you off from spousal benefits. If the following are true, you may be eligible:

You're at least 62

You were married to your ex-spouse for at least 10 years

You're currently unmarried

Even if your ex-spouse hasn't filed for their own benefits yet, you're still eligible for spousal benefits if you've been divorced for at least two years. They won't be notified that you applied for benefits based on their work record, either.



5. What's the easiest way to apply for Social Security benefits?

It's easy to apply for benefits online. Once you turn 61 years and 9 months old, you can visit the Social Security Administration's website to apply for retirement benefits, though you won't receive your first check until after you've turned 62.



Retirement should be an exciting life transition. To make sure yours goes smoothly, you should learn your way around the programs meant to enhance post-retirement life.

