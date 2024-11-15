Spousal Social Security Benefits: 3 Things All Retired Couples Should Know

Millions of seniors today depend on Social Security to cover their retirement expenses. Some people have access to Social Security because they worked for years and paid into the program accordingly. But for people who never worked or didn't earn very much throughout their careers, the program's spousal benefits can be crucial.

Whether you're married or divorced in retirement, you may find that Social Security spousal benefits play a big role in your finances. Here are a few things you need to know about them.

1. You can't grow a spousal benefit

Your spousal Social Security benefit has a maximum value -- 50% of your current or ex-spouse's benefit at their full retirement age. If you claim your spousal benefit early, it'll be reduced, the same way claiming Social Security early on your own earnings record results in a lower monthly benefit for life.

But here's a key difference between claiming Social Security on your earnings record versus claiming a spousal benefit. In the former scenario, delaying your claim past full retirement age will result in a boosted monthly benefit. But when it comes to spousal benefits, you aren't eligible for a boost.

The most you'll be able to collect is 50% of your spouse's benefit at full retirement age, whether you sign up at your own full retirement age or several years later. So don't delay your claim in the hopes of increasing those monthly checks.

2. You can't double dip

Social Security's spousal benefits could be extremely important to your retirement if you never worked and therefore aren't eligible for benefits of your own. But even if you have an earnings record that entitles you to Social Security, you can still claim spousal benefits if they'll result in a higher monthly check.

One thing you can't do, though, is double dip. Social Security will pay you the higher of either your benefit or your spousal benefit.

If you qualify for $1,200 a month based on your own work history and you're also eligible for a $1,500 monthly spousal benefit, you'll get the $1,500 from Social Security -- but not $2,700.

3. Your ex-spouse can't tell you not to file on their record

Some divorces are more amicable than others. But regardless of how your marriage ended, if you're entitled to Social Security spousal benefits based on your ex's record (which is generally the case if you were married for at least 10 years and haven't remarried since), they don't get a say in whether you can claim them or even when you claim them.

The money you receive from Social Security, based on an ex-spouse's record, won't impact the amount of money your ex receives in retirement. If you ex is remarried, it also won't impact their current spouse's benefit.

If you've been divorced for at least two years, you can claim spousal benefits on your ex's record once you're eligible. You don't have to wait for your ex to start receiving Social Security themself.

The earliest age you can claim spousal benefits is 62. But if you don't wait until your full retirement age, your spousal benefit will be reduced.

This rule works differently for married people. If you're married, you can't start taking spousal benefits until your spouse signs up.

Knowing the ins and outs of Social Security's spousal benefits could help you better plan for retirement. Keep these points in mind so you'll able to sign up at an appropriate time and know how much income to expect.

