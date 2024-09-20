Spousal Social Security Benefits: 3 Things All Retired Couples Should Know

Retirement benefits may be the most well-known form of Social Security, but there are many different types of benefits available. Married couples could be entitled to extra money each month via spousal benefits. The average spouse of a retired worker collects just over $900 per month, according to data from the Social Security Administration from August 2024, so it pays to take advantage of this type of benefit.

Not everyone qualifies for spousal benefits, and there are several factors that will determine how much you might receive. Here are three things all couples need to know right now.

1. There are strict eligibility requirements

To qualify for spousal Social Security, you need to be married to someone who's entitled to receive either retirement or disability benefits. In general, you also need to be at least 62 years old to file. If you're caring for a child who is either disabled or under age 16, though, you can begin claiming at any age.

If your spouse is entitled to Social Security but hasn't yet claimed, you'll need to wait until they file before you can begin taking spousal benefits -- even if you're over age 62.

While spousal benefits are only for married couples, in the event of a divorce, you could still qualify for payments. Divorce benefits are available to those who are currently unmarried, at least 62 years old, and whose marriage lasted for at least 10 years. Nobody plans on getting divorced, but it's still wise to know your options if you're relying on spousal benefits.

2. You can receive spousal benefits regardless of your work history

If you qualify for spousal or divorce benefits, the most you can receive is 50% of your spouse's or ex-spouse's full benefit amount -- or the amount they'll collect at their full retirement age. It's possible to receive spousal benefits even if you've never worked, but if you qualify for retirement benefits based on your work history, you'll only receive the higher of the two amounts.

For example, say you qualify for $800 per month in retirement benefits based on your career earnings, while your spouse will collect $2,000 per month at full retirement age. Your maximum spousal benefit in this case would be $1,000 per month. Because that's higher than your $800 monthly payment, that's how much you'll receive -- not $1,800 per month.

3. Your age will affect your benefit amount

To receive the maximum spousal or divorce benefit, you'll need to wait until your own full retirement age to file. This is age 67 for everyone born in 1960 or later, or between ages 66 and 67 for those born before 1960.

If you file earlier than your full retirement age, you'll receive a reduced payment that will last the rest of your life. Also, unlike retirement benefits, delaying claiming past your full retirement age will not increase your payment. While you can wait until later in life to file, there's no financial incentive to do so.

Spousal benefits can go a long way in retirement, so it pays to maximize them. By understanding the eligibility requirements and rules regarding how much you'll receive, you can head into your senior years as prepared as possible.

