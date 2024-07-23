Spousal Social Security Benefits: 3 Things All Retired Couples Should Know

Millions of seniors today rely on Social Security to make ends meet in retirement. But collecting those benefits isn't a given.

To be eligible for Social Security, you need to accumulate enough work credits during your career, which you accrue by earning money and paying taxes on your wages. So if you never worked, or only worked very part-time for a limited number of years, you may not be expecting a monthly Social Security paycheck.

But actually, there is a way to collect Social Security even if you never worked. If you're married to someone who's entitled to benefits, you're generally eligible for what are known as Social Security spousal benefits. However, the rules there are a bit complex, so here are a few key things you need to know if you think you'll be in a position to receive spousal benefits in retirement.

1. Spousal benefits have a max

You may be aware that there's a maximum monthly benefit Social Security will pay retired workers. Similarly, there's a maximum spousal benefit seniors are eligible to collect. But that maximum spousal benefit hinges on the amount of money your partner is entitled to.

In a nutshell, the maximum Social Security spousal benefit you can collect is 50% of your spouse's benefit. So if they're in line for $3,600 a month in Social Security, you can receive up to $1,800. But you may end up with less than that, which we'll discuss next.

2. Claiming spousal benefits early results in less monthly income for you

When you're claiming Social Security based on your own earnings record, it often pays to wait until full retirement age so you're able to receive your complete monthly benefit based on your personal wage history without a reduction. Full retirement age is 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later.

However, you're allowed to sign up for Social Security as early as age 62. For each month you file before full retirement age, though, your benefits get reduced.

The same holds true for spousal benefits. The earliest age you can file is 62 as well. If you're married, you have to wait for your spouse to claim Social Security before you can sign up for spousal benefits. But if you don't wait until your full retirement age, your spousal benefits will be reduced.

3. Delaying spousal benefits won't do you any good

When you're signing up for Social Security based on your own wage history, there's a benefit to delaying your claim past full retirement age. For each year you do, up until age 70, your benefits get an 8% boost.

But this perk does not apply to spousal benefits. As mentioned earlier, your spousal benefit maxes out at 50% of the amount your partner is eligible for. Delaying a spousal benefit won't result in more Social Security income, so you might as well sign up at full retirement age to get your money sooner.

Social Security is loaded with rules, and it can be tricky to keep track of all of them. But if you expect the program's spousal benefits to be source of income for you in retirement, then it pays to educate yourself on how they work so you're able to go in prepared.

