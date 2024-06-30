Spousal Social Security Benefits: 3 Things All Retired Couples Should Know

Married couples share nearly everything -- food, homes, vacations, and more. In some cases, they can even share Social Security retirement benefits.

The Social Security program has included spousal benefits since its beginning in the 1930s. Here are three things all retired couples should know about spousal Social Security benefits.

1. Eligibility requirements for spousal benefits

Can you receive Social Security retirement benefits based on your spouse's work record? Only if you meet specific eligibility requirements.

First, you usually must be married to your spouse for at least one year before you can receive Social Security spousal benefits. This doesn't apply, however, if you are the parent of your spouse's child. Ex-spouses may also be eligible for spousal benefits if they were married for at least 10 years.

Second, you'll need to be at least 62 years old to claim spousal benefits with a couple of exceptions. If you provide care for a child age 16 or younger, the age requirement is waived. That's also the case if you provide care for a child age 17 or older with a disability who is entitled to receive Social Security dependent benefits based on your spouse's record.

Third, your spousal benefit can't be higher than the amount you'd receive based on your own earnings history. If it isn't, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will pay you based on your own work record rather than your spouse's.

2. Potential spousal benefit amount

The maximum spousal benefit is 50% of the higher-earning spouse's primary insurance amount (PIA). The PIA is the amount of the higher-earning spouse's benefit at their full retirement age. For anyone born in 1960 or later, the full retirement age is 67.

Spouses won't receive this maximum benefit, though, if they begin collecting benefits before their own full retirement age. The Social Security early retirement penalty will be imposed with benefits reduced by five-ninths of 1% for each month up to 36 months before reaching full retirement age and five-twelfths of 1% for each month before then. However, if a spouse is providing care for a qualifying child, the spousal benefit won't be reduced.

Note that the spousal benefit isn't based on when the higher-earning spouse begins collecting retirement benefits. If this spouse retires early or holds off until age 70, it won't change the amount of the spousal benefit. However, it would impact the survivor's benefit if he or she dies.

3. Deemed filing

The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 made an important change often referred to as the "deemed filing" rule that affects Social Security spousal benefits. Deemed filing means when individuals file for spousal benefits, they also must file simultaneously for their own retirement benefits. In the past, people could file for spousal benefits before reaching their full retirement age but hold off on filing for their own retirement benefits until they reached full retirement age.

However, the deemed filing rule doesn't apply if you receive spousal benefits because you're providing care for your retired spouse's qualifying child. It also doesn't apply to survivor benefits. If your spouse dies, you can begin receiving Social Security survivor benefits without filing for your retirement benefit.

