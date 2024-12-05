News & Insights

Stocks

Spotlio AS Sees Strong Revenue Growth in Q2

December 05, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Canopy Holdings AS (DE:6UK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Spotlio AS reported substantial financial improvement in Q2 of FY 2024/25, with a 24% increase in revenue to USD 1.4 million and a notable improvement in EBITDA, reflecting strategic enhancements in their commercial approach. The company’s CEO and CFO highlighted disciplined financial management and operational efficiency as key drivers of this success. Spotlio continues to focus on growth and innovation in digital technology solutions for the attraction industry.

For further insights into DE:6UK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.