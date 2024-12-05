Spotlio AS Sees Strong Revenue Growth in Q2

Canopy Holdings AS (DE:6UK) has released an update.

Spotlio AS reported substantial financial improvement in Q2 of FY 2024/25, with a 24% increase in revenue to USD 1.4 million and a notable improvement in EBITDA, reflecting strategic enhancements in their commercial approach. The company’s CEO and CFO highlighted disciplined financial management and operational efficiency as key drivers of this success. Spotlio continues to focus on growth and innovation in digital technology solutions for the attraction industry.

