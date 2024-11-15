Spotlight on Zoom Video Comms: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Zoom Video Comms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $285,135, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $366,055.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $120.0 for Zoom Video Comms during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoom Video Comms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoom Video Comms's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Comms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.95 $14.9 $14.9 $92.50 $140.0K 0 94 ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $120.00 $121.0K 394 384 ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.55 $11.2 $11.2 $75.00 $112.0K 4.5K 366 ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.0 $9.85 $9.85 $77.50 $98.5K 231 100 ZM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $6.9 $6.0 $6.41 $85.00 $38.4K 275 0

About Zoom Video Comms

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Zoom Video Comms, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Zoom Video Comms's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,232,484, with ZM's price down by -1.74%, positioned at $81.19. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 10 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Zoom Video Comms

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $85.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Zoom Video Comms, maintaining a target price of $86. * In a positive move, an analyst from Wedbush has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $85.



