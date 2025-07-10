Spotlight on ZIM Integrated Shipping: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZIM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,395, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $997,224.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $19.16 for ZIM Integrated Shipping, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ZIM Integrated Shipping's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $19.16 in the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.56 $1.34 $1.35 $19.16 $365.4K 22.1K 4.1K ZIM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $4.65 $4.05 $4.33 $12.00 $303.1K 897 700 ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.59 $1.35 $1.35 $19.16 $141.0K 22.1K 1.2K ZIM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.35 $1.27 $1.35 $19.16 $66.8K 22.1K 4.7K ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.71 $1.31 $1.32 $19.16 $62.8K 22.1K 5.8K

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ZIM Integrated Shipping, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of ZIM Integrated Shipping

With a trading volume of 3,545,432, the price of ZIM is up by 1.06%, reaching $16.03.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 39 days from now.

Expert Opinions on ZIM Integrated Shipping

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $14.8.

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ZIM

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight May 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight May 2025 Jefferies Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for ZIM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

