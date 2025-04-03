Spotlight on Yum Brands: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in YUM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Yum Brands. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $168,699, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,161,011.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $145.0 to $160.0 for Yum Brands over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Yum Brands's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Yum Brands's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $145.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Yum Brands 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume YUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.8 $13.6 $13.73 $160.00 $128.6K 1.7K 1.2K YUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.6 $13.6 $14.37 $160.00 $93.0K 1.7K 124 YUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.9 $13.7 $13.79 $160.00 $88.1K 1.7K 1.3K YUM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $14.3 $14.1 $14.26 $160.00 $86.9K 1.7K 662 YUM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $14.4 $13.8 $14.1 $160.00 $85.5K 1.7K 240

About Yum Brands

Yum Brands is a US-based restaurant operator featuring a portfolio of four brands: KFC (31,981 global units at year-end 2024), Pizza Hut (20,225 units), Taco Bell (8,757 units), and Habit Burger & Grill (nearly 400 units). With more than $65 billion in 2024 systemwide sales, the firm is the second-largest restaurant company in the world behind McDonald's ($131 billion), ahead of Restaurant Brands International ($44 billion) and Starbucks ($30 billion). Yum is 98% franchised, with the largest franchisee, Yum China, spun out in 2016, after which Yum China agreed to pay 3% royalties to Yum Brands in perpetuity. Yum is the newest evolution of Tricon, formerly a division of PepsiCo, and generates the bulk of its revenue from franchise royalties and marketing contributions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Yum Brands, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Yum Brands

Currently trading with a volume of 742,988, the YUM's price is down by -1.99%, now at $155.08.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Yum Brands

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $156.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Yum Brands, targeting a price of $150. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from TD Securities lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $164. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Yum Brands, targeting a price of $160. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Yum Brands, maintaining a target price of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Yum Brands with a target price of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Yum Brands, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for YUM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 TD Securities Reiterates Hold Hold Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for YUM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.