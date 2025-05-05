Spotlight on Wynn Resorts: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WYNN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Wynn Resorts.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $160,100, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $311,199.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $105.0 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wynn Resorts's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wynn Resorts's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.25 $5.1 $5.2 $85.00 $130.0K 1.8K 309 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.6 $36.05 $36.6 $50.00 $87.8K 81 28 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.65 $8.6 $8.6 $87.50 $77.4K 90 180 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $27.9 $27.35 $27.9 $60.00 $47.4K 10 17 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $105.00 $40.6K 979 116

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened June 2019. We expect the company to continue to build nongaming attractions in Macao over the next few years. We model Wynn's managed integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates to open in 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% and 24% of its 2019 prepandemic EBITDA from Macao and the US, respectively. In 2024, both the US and Macao were each 50% of total EBITDA.

In light of the recent options history for Wynn Resorts, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Wynn Resorts's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,428,014, with WYNN's price up by 0.85%, positioned at $83.19.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 1 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Wynn Resorts

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $99.0.

Latest Ratings for WYNN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy

