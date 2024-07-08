Spotlight on Wynn Resorts: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wynn Resorts.

Looking at options history for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 12% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $799,470 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $258,550.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $95.0 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Wynn Resorts stands at 950.67, with a total volume reaching 758.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Wynn Resorts, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $95.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $5.1 $4.7 $4.9 $75.00 $735.0K 2.0K 0 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.5 $4.4 $4.4 $85.00 $102.9K 535 16 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.85 $6.65 $6.85 $92.50 $51.3K 76 0 WYNN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $4.15 $4.0 $4.07 $85.00 $40.7K 535 263 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.8 $3.75 $3.8 $85.00 $38.0K 535 370

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened June 2019. We expect the company to continue to build nongaming attractions in Macao over the next few years. We model Wynn's managed integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates to open in 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% and 24% of its 2019 prepandemic EBITDA from Macao and the US, respectively.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Wynn Resorts, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Wynn Resorts With a volume of 1,494,271, the price of WYNN is down -1.43% at $85.59. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days. What The Experts Say On Wynn Resorts

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $126.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Wynn Resorts with a target price of $126.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Wynn Resorts with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

