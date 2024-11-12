Spotlight on Western Digital: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Western Digital. Our analysis of options history for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $222,946, and 3 were calls, valued at $93,700.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $72.5 for Western Digital over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Western Digital's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Western Digital's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $72.5, over the past month.

Western Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.9 $4.75 $4.9 $65.00 $49.5K 179 379 WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.9 $4.7 $4.9 $65.00 $49.4K 179 185 WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.9 $4.75 $4.9 $65.00 $45.5K 179 278 WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.9 $65.00 $44.5K 179 500 WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $36.95 $36.45 $36.95 $30.00 $36.9K 7 10

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives and solid-state drives. In the HDD market it forms a practical duopoly with Seagate, and it is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Western Digital, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Western Digital With a trading volume of 897,296, the price of WDC is down by -2.78%, reaching $65.51. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now. What The Experts Say On Western Digital

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $95.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Western Digital options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

