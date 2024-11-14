Spotlight on Wells Fargo: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WFC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Wells Fargo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $598,486, and 9 are calls, amounting to $654,781.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $80.0 for Wells Fargo during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wells Fargo's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wells Fargo's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $19.65 $17.25 $18.45 $55.00 $369.0K 17.3K 201 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $72.50 $149.7K 1.2K 642 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $72.50 $95.7K 1.2K 927 WFC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $6.55 $6.5 $6.5 $75.00 $72.1K 1.1K 111 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $72.50 $63.0K 1.2K 1.1K

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 4,193,937, the WFC's price is up by 0.12%, now at $72.86. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Wells Fargo

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $77.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $77.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

