Spotlight on Wells Fargo: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Wells Fargo. Our analysis of options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $619,448, and 9 were calls, valued at $1,189,714.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $37.5 to $65.0 for Wells Fargo during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wells Fargo options trades today is 3679.36 with a total volume of 5,395.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wells Fargo's big money trades within a strike price range of $37.5 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.9 $9.8 $9.9 $50.00 $245.5K 6.7K 436 WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.38 $0.98 $1.11 $37.50 $222.0K 1.7K 2.0K WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $9.4 $9.3 $9.4 $65.00 $218.0K 0 233 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.5 $7.4 $7.5 $55.00 $209.2K 452 282 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.75 $11.65 $11.75 $47.50 $195.0K 653 222

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 6,968,000, the price of WFC is down by -0.81%, reaching $56.26. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 45 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Wells Fargo

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $68.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $68.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

