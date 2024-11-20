Spotlight on Wayfair: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Wayfair. Our analysis of options history for Wayfair (NYSE:W) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $498,510, and 9 were calls, valued at $470,319.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $130.0 for Wayfair during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Wayfair's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Wayfair's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Wayfair Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.15 $2.88 $2.9 $25.00 $292.6K 2.9K 1.0K W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $8.0 $7.85 $8.0 $50.00 $180.0K 305 225 W CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $1.49 $1.28 $1.4 $130.00 $140.0K 1.2K 1.0K W CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.86 $1.78 $1.78 $50.00 $58.0K 2.6K 1.1K W CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $8.65 $8.35 $8.52 $42.50 $51.9K 97 61

About Wayfair

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States (87% of 2023 sales), Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland. It's also embarked on expansion into the brick-and-mortar landscape, with a handful of stores between the AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Wayfair banners. At the end of 2023, the firm offered more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Its offerings include furniture, everyday and seasonal decor, decorative accents, housewares, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and began trading publicly in 2014.

In light of the recent options history for Wayfair, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Wayfair Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,701,071, the price of W is up by 4.21%, reaching $42.47. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 92 days from now. What The Experts Say On Wayfair

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $55.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Wayfair, targeting a price of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Wayfair with a target price of $54. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Wayfair, targeting a price of $63. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Wayfair with a target price of $50. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Wayfair, maintaining a target price of $50.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Wayfair options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

