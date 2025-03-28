Spotlight on Walt Disney: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $265,913, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $315,187.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $150.0 for Walt Disney over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $5.25 $5.2 $5.2 $125.00 $95.6K 144 208 DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $1.69 $1.61 $1.65 $150.00 $82.5K 2.1K 501 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $4.6 $4.55 $4.55 $99.00 $81.9K 0 219 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.5 $16.25 $16.5 $100.00 $49.5K 537 34 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.6 $5.55 $5.6 $105.00 $44.2K 2.3K 82

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walt Disney, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,460,043, with DIS's price down by -2.3%, positioned at $98.14.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 39 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $130.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Walt Disney, maintaining a target price of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walt Disney options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for DIS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.