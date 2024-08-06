Spotlight on Walt Disney: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $791,656 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $156,860.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $110.0 for Walt Disney over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Walt Disney's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Walt Disney's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Walt Disney Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $21.2 $21.1 $21.2 $110.00 $466.4K 9.2K 250 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.35 $4.1 $4.4 $100.00 $88.0K 11.8K 225 DIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $19.95 $17.65 $18.75 $105.00 $75.0K 2.0K 40 DIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $18.4 $16.1 $17.3 $105.00 $69.2K 4.8K 40 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $4.95 $5.1 $85.00 $57.1K 13.1K 160

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

In light of the recent options history for Walt Disney, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Walt Disney Trading volume stands at 2,052,696, with DIS's price up by 1.97%, positioned at $89.51. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Walt Disney

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $120.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, maintaining a target price of $110. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Walt Disney with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

