Spotlight on Walmart: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Walmart. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 23% leaning bullish and 65% bearish. Among these notable options, 23 are puts, totaling $1,487,401, and 3 are calls, amounting to $391,600.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $77.5 to $105.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walmart stands at 4051.33, with a total volume reaching 8,264.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walmart, situated within the strike price corridor from $77.5 to $105.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $3.7 $2.94 $2.94 $85.00 $294.0K 1.0K 0 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $16.25 $16.2 $16.25 $105.00 $178.7K 1.2K 150 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $19.25 $18.65 $18.73 $105.00 $143.6K 651 128 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.55 $5.2 $5.2 $92.50 $117.0K 8.7K 235 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $14.05 $13.95 $13.96 $100.00 $108.8K 2.6K 385

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

In light of the recent options history for Walmart, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Walmart With a trading volume of 6,066,180, the price of WMT is down by -1.05%, reaching $86.52. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Walmart

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $113.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $114. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $107. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Walmart with a target price of $112. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $115. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

