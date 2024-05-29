Spotlight on Visa: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Visa. Our analysis of options history for Visa (NYSE:V) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $83,375, and 6 were calls, valued at $210,855.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $240.0 to $290.0 for Visa during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Visa's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Visa's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $240.0 to $290.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Visa Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.5 $11.4 $11.5 $280.00 $47.1K 248 48 V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $11.2 $10.8 $11.0 $260.00 $45.1K 2.1K 58 V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $10.55 $10.35 $10.45 $290.00 $32.3K 871 33 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $13.05 $12.9 $12.9 $270.00 $30.9K 227 48 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.25 $5.2 $5.25 $290.00 $29.4K 491 64

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2022, it processed over $14 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Visa, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Visa's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,361,359, the price of V is down -0.13% at $270.64. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Visa

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $298.5.

An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $322. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Visa, targeting a price of $275.

