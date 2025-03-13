Spotlight on Virgin Galactic Hldgs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SPCE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Virgin Galactic Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 17% leaning bullish and 82% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $876,845, and 6 are calls, amounting to $375,119.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1.5 to $20.0 for Virgin Galactic Hldgs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Virgin Galactic Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Virgin Galactic Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1.5 to $20.0, over the past month.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPCE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.35 $2.15 $2.31 $5.50 $115.5K 2 1.0K SPCE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.35 $2.15 $2.31 $5.50 $115.5K 2 503 SPCE PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.1 $4.95 $4.97 $8.00 $99.4K 25 216 SPCE PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.95 $4.75 $4.95 $8.00 $99.0K 25 416 SPCE PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.1 $4.95 $4.95 $8.00 $99.0K 25 216

About Virgin Galactic Hldgs

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is a United States-based vertically integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals & researchers, and it also manufactures advanced air and space vehicles. Using technologies, the company is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer its customers a multi-day, and transformative experience. This culminates in a spaceflight that includes views of Earth from space and several minutes of weightlessness that will launch from Spaceport America, New Mexico.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Virgin Galactic Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Virgin Galactic Hldgs With a trading volume of 1,285,782, the price of SPCE is up by 0.47%, reaching $3.23. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now. Expert Opinions on Virgin Galactic Hldgs

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $19.62.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Virgin Galactic Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $3. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Virgin Galactic Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $36.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

