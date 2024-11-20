Spotlight on Vertiv Hldgs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VRT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Vertiv Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $576,580, and 21 are calls, amounting to $1,425,440.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $145.0 for Vertiv Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Vertiv Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Vertiv Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $145.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $43.9 $42.5 $42.5 $110.00 $212.5K 572 50 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $44.1 $42.2 $42.2 $110.00 $211.0K 572 50 VRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $18.1 $17.8 $17.85 $140.00 $178.2K 128 104 VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.8 $8.6 $8.8 $135.00 $176.0K 142 2 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.2 $15.9 $16.2 $130.00 $162.0K 1.4K 153

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vertiv Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Vertiv Hldgs Trading volume stands at 5,144,250, with VRT's price down by -3.07%, positioned at $136.62. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 91 days. What The Experts Say On Vertiv Hldgs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $134.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $155. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vertiv Hldgs, targeting a price of $145. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $134.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertiv Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

