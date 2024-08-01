Spotlight on Valero Energy: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Valero Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 81% bullish and 9%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $83,220, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $444,870.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $175.0 for Valero Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Valero Energy stands at 6801.0, with a total volume reaching 5,039.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Valero Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $175.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Valero Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.15 $10.9 $10.95 $150.00 $83.2K 84 73 VLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.25 $6.05 $6.25 $175.00 $51.8K 20.2K 965 VLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.15 $5.95 $6.15 $175.00 $51.6K 20.2K 637 VLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.25 $6.1 $6.25 $175.00 $50.0K 20.2K 965 VLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.25 $6.05 $6.25 $175.00 $47.5K 20.2K 965

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Valero Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Valero Energy Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,373,965, the price of VLO is down by -2.61%, reaching $156.45. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

