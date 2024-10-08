Spotlight on UnitedHealth Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UNH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 31 extraordinary options activities for UnitedHealth Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 29% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $122,875, and 27 are calls, amounting to $1,157,077.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $470.0 to $820.0 for UnitedHealth Group during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in UnitedHealth Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to UnitedHealth Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $470.0 to $820.0 over the preceding 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $32.85 $32.85 $32.85 $580.00 $114.9K 413 35 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.0 $11.55 $12.0 $820.00 $88.8K 13.1K 75 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.65 $34.95 $35.45 $590.00 $70.9K 2.2K 63 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $25.6 $24.65 $25.2 $570.00 $63.0K 628 118 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $24.9 $24.5 $24.76 $590.00 $52.0K 1.1K 67

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

In light of the recent options history for UnitedHealth Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group Currently trading with a volume of 1,062,056, the UNH's price is down by -0.44%, now at $581.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days. What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $591.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $591.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

