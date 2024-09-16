Spotlight on United States Steel: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards United States Steel (NYSE:X), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in X usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for United States Steel. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $326,060, and 5 are calls, amounting to $282,230.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $50.0 for United States Steel, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United States Steel's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United States Steel's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

United States Steel Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $14.7 $14.0 $14.35 $50.00 $143.5K 4.6K 100 X PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.4 $12.9 $14.4 $50.00 $142.5K 4.6K 100 X CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.0 $9.65 $9.65 $30.00 $96.5K 4.1K 200 X CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.55 $6.35 $6.35 $36.00 $63.5K 414 214 X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.35 $6.05 $6.35 $36.00 $62.2K 414 114

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

Present Market Standing of United States Steel Trading volume stands at 642,098, with X's price up by 1.03%, positioned at $36.44. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 38 days. Expert Opinions on United States Steel

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $40.52333333333333.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on United States Steel with a target price of $41. An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $42. In a positive move, an analyst from GLJ Research has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $38.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

