Spotlight on United States Steel: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on United States Steel.

Looking at options history for United States Steel (NYSE:X) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $166,350 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $373,000.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $50.0 for United States Steel, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United States Steel's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United States Steel's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United States Steel Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.25 $10.0 $10.0 $34.00 $100.0K 170 200 X CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.3 $10.0 $10.0 $34.00 $100.0K 170 100 X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.25 $3.9 $4.25 $40.00 $85.0K 119.9K 212 X PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.32 $0.82 $1.1 $38.00 $55.0K 5.3K 500 X CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.2 $4.7 $5.2 $47.00 $52.0K 599 100

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United States Steel, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

United States Steel's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 825,126, the price of X is down by -1.65%, reaching $41.12. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About United States Steel

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $40.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on United States Steel, maintaining a target price of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United States Steel with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.