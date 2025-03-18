Spotlight on Ulta Beauty: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ULTA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Ulta Beauty. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 57% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 19 are puts, totaling $1,005,628, and 2 are calls, amounting to $75,210.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $305.0 to $370.0 for Ulta Beauty over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Ulta Beauty's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Ulta Beauty's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $305.0 to $370.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.0 $7.8 $8.0 $355.00 $200.0K 487 255 ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $12.1 $10.6 $11.64 $340.00 $112.9K 112 107 ULTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $17.1 $16.8 $16.8 $305.00 $77.2K 9 142 ULTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $40.9 $40.4 $40.4 $360.00 $72.7K 61 19 ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $16.7 $16.5 $16.7 $305.00 $63.4K 9 38

About Ulta Beauty

With more than 1,400 freestanding stores and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and more than 600 individual brands. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. The firm intends to open franchises in Mexico in 2025. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Ulta Beauty, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Ulta Beauty With a trading volume of 909,418, the price of ULTA is down by -1.64%, reaching $351.12. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now. What The Experts Say On Ulta Beauty

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $363.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Ulta Beauty, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

