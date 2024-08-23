Spotlight on Ulta Beauty: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ULTA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Ulta Beauty. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $130,770, and 17 are calls, amounting to $1,001,487.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $260.0 and $480.0 for Ulta Beauty, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ulta Beauty's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ulta Beauty's whale trades within a strike price range from $260.0 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $60.9 $60.8 $60.8 $355.00 $194.5K 25 32 ULTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $13.8 $13.2 $13.4 $380.00 $105.8K 452 225 ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $9.6 $9.3 $9.6 $400.00 $103.6K 1.6K 264 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $10.3 $9.5 $9.8 $400.00 $98.0K 1.6K 105 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $151.8 $148.1 $148.1 $260.00 $74.0K 4 5

About Ulta Beauty

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Ulta Beauty, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Ulta Beauty Trading volume stands at 776,737, with ULTA's price down by -0.33%, positioned at $373.01. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

