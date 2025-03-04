Spotlight on Uber Technologies: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 57 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 49% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $990,967, and 38 are calls, for a total amount of $1,974,226.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $32.5 to $120.0 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Uber Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Uber Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $32.5 to $120.0, over the past month.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.05 $8.9 $9.05 $72.50 $271.5K 598 314 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.5 $4.35 $4.35 $60.00 $150.0K 8.3K 370 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.45 $12.35 $12.35 $75.00 $123.3K 263 219 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $9.15 $9.05 $9.15 $80.00 $114.3K 3.1K 135 UBER CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $8.8 $8.75 $8.8 $65.00 $106.4K 109 131

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 171 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Uber Technologies's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 11,448,313, the UBER's price is up by 0.69%, now at $74.95. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $84.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Uber Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

