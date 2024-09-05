Spotlight on Thermo Fisher Scientific: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TMO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Thermo Fisher Scientific. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $62,734, and 6 are calls, amounting to $487,222.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $530.0 to $710.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Thermo Fisher Scientific stands at 69.25, with a total volume reaching 268.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Thermo Fisher Scientific, situated within the strike price corridor from $530.0 to $710.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $96.6 $90.8 $93.0 $530.00 $167.4K 172 18 TMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $83.5 $82.0 $82.0 $550.00 $147.6K 2 18 TMO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $43.4 $41.6 $43.2 $590.00 $69.1K 59 37 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.1 $650.00 $37.7K 73 112 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $37.5 $34.8 $36.39 $710.00 $36.5K 54 32

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of end-2023 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (10%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Thermo Fisher Scientific, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 593,628, with TMO's price down by -0.01%, positioned at $611.84. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $670.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $670.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

