Spotlight on Texas Instruments: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Texas Instruments.

Looking at options history for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $702,849 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $720,748.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $210.0 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale trades within a strike price range from $190.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.25 $8.0 $8.1 $190.00 $607.5K 1.0K 751 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.1 $13.65 $14.1 $200.00 $253.8K 3.2K 345 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.1 $14.05 $14.05 $200.00 $231.8K 3.2K 165 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.49 $2.48 $2.49 $200.00 $96.5K 6.7K 504 TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $9.95 $9.5 $9.64 $207.50 $54.3K 1 57

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Texas Instruments, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Texas Instruments's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,120,836, with TXN's price up by 1.26%, positioned at $198.44. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 39 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Texas Instruments

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $227.75.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $198. In a positive move, an analyst from Citigroup has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $235. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $268. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Texas Instruments options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.