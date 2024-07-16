Spotlight on Texas Instruments: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Texas Instruments. Our analysis of options history for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $78,620, and 7 were calls, valued at $744,634.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $280.0 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale activity within a strike price range from $175.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $2.1 $2.03 $2.04 $215.00 $408.0K 629 58 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.65 $7.55 $7.6 $210.00 $88.8K 23.9K 8.1K TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.15 $2.65 $3.1 $280.00 $77.5K 1 0 TXN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $7.95 $7.75 $7.88 $210.00 $58.9K 23.9K 10 TXN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $5.2 $4.2 $4.7 $207.50 $47.0K 30 0

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Texas Instruments's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,919,448, the TXN's price is up by 2.08%, now at $205.97. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days. What The Experts Say On Texas Instruments

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $204.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $230. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $156. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $200. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Texas Instruments, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.