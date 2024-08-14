Spotlight on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TEVA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 27% bullish and 36% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $41,720, and 10 calls, totaling $778,573.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $25.0 for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus options trades today is 13000.0 with a total volume of 34,824.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's big money trades within a strike price range of $14.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.35 $0.27 $0.33 $17.50 $181.5K 8.8K 5.7K TEVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.2 $4.1 $4.14 $14.00 $161.0K 27.9K 10.3K TEVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $2.35 $2.28 $2.32 $16.00 $90.2K 30.8K 10.3K TEVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $4.05 $3.95 $4.0 $14.00 $80.0K 27.9K 451 TEVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.0 $3.9 $3.94 $14.00 $78.8K 27.9K 201

About Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

Where Is Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 11,002,906, the TEVA's price is down by 0.0%, now at $17.13. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days. What The Experts Say On Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $22.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, targeting a price of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Teva Pharmaceutical Indus options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

