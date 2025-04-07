Spotlight on Tesla: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 1000 uncommon options trades for Tesla.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 463 are puts, for a total amount of $34,596,702, and 537 are calls, for a total amount of $35,191,956.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $960.0 for Tesla during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tesla's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tesla's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $960.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tesla Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $9.05 $9.0 $9.0 $240.00 $450.0K 3.1K 38.8K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $13.15 $13.0 $13.15 $230.00 $131.5K 1.1K 43.0K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $12.95 $12.8 $12.95 $227.50 $125.6K 1.1K 19.7K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $12.6 $12.5 $12.5 $230.00 $125.0K 5.1K 34.1K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $36.7 $36.45 $36.45 $260.00 $120.2K 8.5K 2.3K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Tesla, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 169,593,784, the TSLA's price is down by -3.52%, now at $231.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $429.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Tesla with a target price of $450. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $425. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $550. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $550. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Sell rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $170.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Tesla with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.