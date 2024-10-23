Spotlight on Tesla: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSLA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 142 extraordinary options activities for Tesla. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 56 are puts, totaling $3,525,995, and 86 are calls, amounting to $7,505,939.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $400.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tesla's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tesla's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $120.0 to $400.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tesla 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $8.25 $8.15 $8.22 $215.00 $743.7K 6.3K 12.5K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $1.88 $1.87 $1.87 $235.00 $483.9K 13.3K 4.5K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $37.5 $37.45 $37.5 $300.00 $281.2K 9.0K 139 TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $46.35 $46.05 $46.35 $200.00 $199.3K 1.4K 46 TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $11.65 $11.6 $11.67 $220.00 $170.3K 14.3K 3.4K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and a robotaxi. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Current Position of Tesla With a volume of 20,092,328, the price of TSLA is down -1.29% at $215.16. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

