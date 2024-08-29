Spotlight on TeraWulf: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on TeraWulf.

Looking at options history for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 77% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 11% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $155,150 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $123,020.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.5 to $10.0 for TeraWulf over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TeraWulf's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TeraWulf's whale activity within a strike price range from $4.5 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

TeraWulf Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.9 $1.85 $1.85 $5.00 $37.0K 7.3K 221 WULF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $0.7 $0.65 $0.65 $5.00 $32.6K 2.7K 1.0K WULF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $0.7 $0.65 $0.65 $5.00 $32.5K 2.7K 500 WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.15 $0.1 $0.15 $10.00 $30.0K 11.4K 2.8K WULF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $0.65 $0.55 $0.6 $7.00 $30.0K 14.7K 528

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. The company's primary focus is supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. The company's primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with TeraWulf, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of TeraWulf Currently trading with a volume of 8,371,094, the WULF's price is up by 3.71%, now at $4.33. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days. Expert Opinions on TeraWulf

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $5.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on TeraWulf with a target price of $5. An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on TeraWulf, which currently sits at a price target of $6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

