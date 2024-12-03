Spotlight on Tempus AI: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TEM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Tempus AI. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 15% leaning bullish and 15% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $387,493, and 5 are calls, amounting to $142,650.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $90.0 for Tempus AI over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tempus AI's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tempus AI's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tempus AI 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $27.8 $27.4 $27.4 $80.00 $76.1K 1.0K 108 TEM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/13/24 $3.9 $3.2 $3.6 $52.00 $72.0K 1 203 TEM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $26.3 $25.4 $26.3 $80.00 $70.4K 1.0K 62 TEM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/13/24 $36.3 $34.7 $34.7 $90.00 $48.5K 5 14 TEM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/03/25 $12.2 $9.6 $10.89 $60.00 $32.6K 1 30

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Tempus AI, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Tempus AI With a trading volume of 1,110,618, the price of TEM is down by -10.82%, reaching $56.13. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. Expert Opinions on Tempus AI

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $67.5.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $65. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $70.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tempus AI options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

