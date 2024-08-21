Spotlight on Tempus AI: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TEM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Tempus AI. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $475,100, and 5 are calls, amounting to $200,566.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $80.0 for Tempus AI over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tempus AI options trades today is 197.67 with a total volume of 1,564.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tempus AI's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Tempus AI Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.3 $2.9 $4.2 $45.00 $296.1K 185 1.0K TEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $45.00 $114.0K 185 286 TEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $14.3 $13.0 $13.0 $65.00 $65.0K 109 1 TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.7 $3.5 $3.6 $80.00 $50.5K 79 162 TEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $19.3 $17.0 $18.25 $45.00 $43.8K 373 24

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tempus AI, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Tempus AI Currently trading with a volume of 765,471, the TEM's price is up by 11.14%, now at $65.25. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 88 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Tempus AI

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $44.666666666666664.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $40. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Tempus AI, which currently sits at a price target of $47. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $47.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

