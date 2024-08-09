Spotlight on Target: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Target (NYSE:TGT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TGT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Target. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 68% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $1,234,092, and 4 are calls, amounting to $156,329.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $150.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.85 $10.0 $10.2 $110.00 $306.0K 2.2K 300 TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.25 $10.2 $10.2 $135.00 $273.4K 1.6K 289 TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $15.3 $15.25 $15.25 $145.00 $112.8K 1.5K 138 TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $13.0 $12.95 $12.95 $140.00 $90.7K 937 74 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.55 $11.4 $11.46 $140.00 $68.7K 3.5K 770

About Target

Target serves as the nation's sixth-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

In light of the recent options history for Target, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Target's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,720,290, the TGT's price is up by 0.56%, now at $134.72. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days. What The Experts Say On Target

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $156.33333333333334.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Target, targeting a price of $156. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $160. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Target with a target price of $153.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Target options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.