Spotlight on Taiwan Semiconductor: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Taiwan Semiconductor. Our analysis of options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $653,113, and 8 were calls, valued at $2,593,922.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $250.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.2 $8.15 $8.2 $250.00 $1.1M 3.8K 2.7K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.2 $8.15 $8.2 $250.00 $1.1M 3.8K 1 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.35 $8.1 $8.35 $177.50 $207.5K 775 2 TSM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $5.95 $5.9 $5.9 $182.50 $107.9K 195 110 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.1 $6.85 $7.05 $190.00 $82.4K 1.2K 262

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the us in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Present Market Standing of Taiwan Semiconductor Trading volume stands at 1,742,338, with TSM's price down by -1.99%, positioned at $177.48. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. Expert Opinions on Taiwan Semiconductor

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $225.0.

An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $225.

