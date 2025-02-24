Spotlight on Taiwan Semiconductor: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Taiwan Semiconductor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $265,060, and 18 are calls, amounting to $2,349,682.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $220.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Taiwan Semiconductor's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Taiwan Semiconductor's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $175.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $6.15 $6.0 $6.15 $197.50 $307.5K 352 3.0K TSM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $6.2 $6.1 $6.15 $197.50 $306.5K 352 3.5K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $6.0 $5.95 $5.95 $197.50 $297.5K 352 2.0K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $5.9 $5.75 $5.9 $197.50 $294.4K 352 1.0K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $5.65 $5.5 $5.66 $197.50 $280.7K 352 1.0K

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the us in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Taiwan Semiconductor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Taiwan Semiconductor With a volume of 535,320, the price of TSM is down -0.75% at $196.75. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days. What The Experts Say On Taiwan Semiconductor

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $225.0.

An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $225.

