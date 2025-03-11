Spotlight on T-Mobile US: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TMUS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for T-Mobile US. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 71% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $537,320, and 15 are calls, amounting to $2,171,941.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $230.0 to $310.0 for T-Mobile US over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for T-Mobile US options trades today is 1271.82 with a total volume of 2,502.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for T-Mobile US's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.75 $13.6 $13.7 $300.00 $1.3M 616 950 TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $39.55 $39.4 $39.4 $240.00 $307.3K 610 80 TMUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.5 $17.3 $17.3 $240.00 $259.5K 1.2K 152 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.6 $7.25 $7.45 $260.00 $74.8K 1.8K 111 TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $8.6 $8.4 $8.6 $260.00 $72.2K 60 73

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us. T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

In light of the recent options history for T-Mobile US, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of T-Mobile US With a volume of 3,018,637, the price of TMUS is down -3.62% at $256.98. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days. What Analysts Are Saying About T-Mobile US

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $275.0.

