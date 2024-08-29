Spotlight on T-Mobile US: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMUS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for T-Mobile US.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,210, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $638,371.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $200.0 for T-Mobile US over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for T-Mobile US's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of T-Mobile US's whale activity within a strike price range from $175.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $26.45 $25.1 $25.8 $175.00 $77.4K 1.3K 81 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $25.75 $24.95 $25.75 $175.00 $77.2K 1.3K 208 TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $25.75 $25.25 $25.75 $175.00 $77.2K 1.3K 111 TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $25.75 $25.65 $25.65 $175.00 $76.9K 1.3K 238 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $25.75 $25.15 $25.55 $175.00 $74.6K 1.3K 111

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

In light of the recent options history for T-Mobile US, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is T-Mobile US Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,363,910, the price of TMUS is down by -0.63%, reaching $200.13. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About T-Mobile US

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $213.6.

An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $216. An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $220. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $200. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $197. An analyst from Tigress Financial persists with their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, maintaining a target price of $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

