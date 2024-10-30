Spotlight on Super Micro Computer: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMCI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 124 extraordinary options activities for Super Micro Computer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 39% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 81 are puts, totaling $18,459,279, and 43 are calls, amounting to $2,840,043.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $16.0 to $70.0 for Super Micro Computer over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Super Micro Computer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Super Micro Computer's whale activity within a strike price range from $16.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $11.4 $11.2 $11.3 $45.00 $1.5M 13.0K 8.3K SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $11.2 $11.1 $11.2 $45.00 $842.2K 13.0K 8.3K SMCI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $11.9 $11.7 $11.81 $45.00 $590.3K 12.8K 1.7K SMCI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $6.2 $6.1 $6.16 $35.00 $578.7K 6.4K 2.5K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.0 $24.6 $24.75 $50.00 $383.6K 125 298

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Super Micro Computer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Super Micro Computer Trading volume stands at 203,492,810, with SMCI's price down by -32.51%, positioned at $33.15. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days. Expert Opinions on Super Micro Computer

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $42.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $42.

