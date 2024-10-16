Spotlight on Stride: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Stride (NYSE:LRN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LRN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Stride.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $322,830, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $101,600.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $80.0 for Stride, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Stride options trades today is 652.86 with a total volume of 2,003.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Stride's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Stride Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.0 $3.9 $4.0 $70.00 $101.6K 77 273 LRN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $5.4 $2.75 $4.0 $55.00 $80.0K 71 200 LRN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $12.4 $11.4 $11.76 $80.00 $47.0K 491 40 LRN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $5.2 $5.0 $5.1 $65.00 $42.8K 712 25 LRN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.4 $3.7 $4.5 $75.00 $33.3K 542 84

About Stride

Stride Inc is an American online educational company. It offers alternative programs to traditional on-campus schooling. It also operates state-funded virtual charter schools around the United States. The educational programs for K-12 students are usually monitored by parents and provide virtual classroom environments where teachers meet with students online, by phone, or in-person. The company's contractual agreements with various school districts to offer its curriculum programs provide a majority of the company's revenue. The company lines of business are Managed Public School Programs, Institutional, and Private Pay Schools and Other.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Stride, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Stride's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,840,323, the LRN's price is down by -2.68%, now at $68.7. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Stride

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $90.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barrington Research keeps a Outperform rating on Stride with a target price of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barrington Research continues to hold a Outperform rating for Stride, targeting a price of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Stride with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

