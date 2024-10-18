Spotlight on STMicroelectronics: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in STM usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for STMicroelectronics. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 12% being bullish and 87% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $760,607, and there was a single call, worth $117,876.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $28.0 to $36.0 for STMicroelectronics during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for STMicroelectronics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of STMicroelectronics's whale activity within a strike price range from $28.0 to $36.0 in the last 30 days.

STMicroelectronics 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.2 $2.1 $2.2 $29.00 $423.6K 287 1.9K STM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.55 $1.45 $1.55 $28.00 $117.8K 489 764 STM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.7 $8.5 $8.7 $36.00 $93.9K 922 173 STM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.7 $8.5 $8.7 $36.00 $70.4K 922 254 STM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.7 $8.5 $8.7 $36.00 $54.8K 922 65

About STMicroelectronics

A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconductors in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicroelectronics is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. It is an especially prominent chip supplier to the industrial and automotive industries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of STMicroelectronics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

STMicroelectronics's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,002,182, with STM's price up by 1.71%, positioned at $27.91. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for STMicroelectronics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.