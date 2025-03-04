Spotlight on Starbucks: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Starbucks. Our analysis of options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $426,939, and 5 were calls, valued at $203,010.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $117.0 for Starbucks during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $117.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $1.79 $1.6 $1.6 $115.00 $160.0K 992 1.0K SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.26 $2.2 $2.21 $110.00 $90.3K 2.4K 228 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.0 $12.95 $12.95 $115.00 $64.7K 1.9K 50 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.8 $11.7 $11.7 $115.00 $58.5K 594 54 SBUX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $3.95 $3.45 $3.71 $115.00 $55.6K 283 20

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2024. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Starbucks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Starbucks Currently trading with a volume of 4,258,625, the SBUX's price is down by -1.68%, now at $113.47. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days. What The Experts Say On Starbucks

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $125.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Starbucks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

