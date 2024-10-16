Spotlight on Starbucks: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Starbucks. Our analysis of options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $747,740, and 4 were calls, valued at $151,740.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $110.0 for Starbucks, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Starbucks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Starbucks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Starbucks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.48 $1.43 $1.44 $85.00 $246.2K 3.5K 1.7K SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.4 $4.1 $4.2 $95.00 $210.0K 6.7K 500 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $19.05 $18.9 $19.05 $110.00 $99.0K 28 68 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.51 $0.5 $0.51 $96.00 $59.1K 2.1K 3.5K SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $3.75 $3.6 $3.6 $95.00 $54.3K 235 163

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

In light of the recent options history for Starbucks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Starbucks Trading volume stands at 4,875,733, with SBUX's price up by 0.42%, positioned at $95.44. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Starbucks

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $105.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Bernstein upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Starbucks with a target price of $105. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Starbucks with a target price of $118. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $76.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Starbucks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.